MDH Reports 404 New COVID-19 Cases and 29 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Twenty-nine more Minnesotans have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 404 new confirmed cases and 29 additional deaths bringing the statewide totals up to 26,273 and 1,115. The department says 896 of the fatalities have been in long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 512 people in the hospital and 244 of them in the ICU. The MDH says 21,490 people have recovered.

Benton County has 182 cases and three deaths, Sherburne County is at 248 cases and two deaths, and Stearns County is up to 2,050 cases and 14 deaths.

Minnesota has now run a total of 275,622 COVID-19 tests.