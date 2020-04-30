MDH Reports 24 More Deaths Related to COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 24 additional Minnesotans have died due to complications related to COVID-19. That brings the state's total deaths up to 343.

The state conducted a record 3,532 tests Wednesday with the total tests now over 70,000. With the increased testing comes an increase in more confirmed cases with 492 new cases statewide. There are now 5,136 positive cases in the state.

Stearns County had 101 new positive cases with the county total now up to 267. Benton County has five more cases and is up to 15. Sherburne County had two more cases and is now at 28.

The total number of people in the hospital today with COVID-19 is 365 and 130 of those are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, an additional 129 people have recovered bringing that total to 2,172.