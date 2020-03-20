MDH: 26 New Cases of COVID-19, 115 Total

ST. PAUL -- We have 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The updated numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health have the total now at 115, as of Friday morning.

There are 21 counties in Minnesota with at least one confirmed case including Stearns, Benton and Wright counties.

MDH says nearly 3,900 people have been tested for coronavirus in Minnesota so far. State and local health officials have said they believe the number of cases in Minnesota is being underestimated due to the limited number of test kits available.

Meanwhile, A third death in Wisconsin has been reported from the COVID-19 pandemic, a bipartisan trio of mayors is objecting to proceeding with the April 7 presidential primary and Milwaukee's mayor is the latest politician to self-quarantine.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection. The mayors of Appleton, Green Bay and Neenah joined together to voice objections to holding the April 7 election. And Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he was self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.