Maple Grove Rally Planned To Support Prep Boys Volleyball

A rally is planned for Monday in Maple Grove in support of boys volleyball and its potential sanctioning by the Minnesota State High School League.

The rally will take place at 7 a.m., which is just ahead of the 9 a.m. MSHSL board meeting, at the Minnesota Select Volleyball Center in Maple Grove.

Participation in boys volleyball has grown steadily over the last four years. While there were only 400 student athletes participating in 2018, there are now more than 1,400 participating today. In fact, there are 125 boys volleyball teams across 53 schools in the state.

Currently 27 states offer boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school sport.

Among those slated to speak at the event are Walt Weaver, who founded Minnesota boys high school volleyball, and Jenny Kilkelly, the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association Director and President.