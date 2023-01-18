Mall of America certainly has had a few not so good stories surrounding it as of late. Including a fatal shooting right before Christmas. So I get where they might want to do what they can to put out a fire before it really takes off. But right now they are under scrutiny again for a video that's gone viral for the mall security telling a man recently that he needed to leave the premises.

The reason they have asked the man to leave is because someone in the mall was offended by his shirt and went and told on him like a petulant child. The t-shirt the man is wearing is one that says "Jesus Saves". On the back it has COEXIST with a line through it and the words "Jesus is the only way". So what I gathered, is someone got offended that he was displaying his beliefs and the security guards told him to leave because of it. Here's the video to see a little more on it:

Clothing/Attire it writes:

Appropriate attire, including shirts and shoes, must be worn. Inappropriate attire may include, but is not limited to: -Apparel that has obscene language, obscene gestures or racial/religious/ethnic slurs that are likely to create a disturbance -Clothing that deliberately obscures the face, such as hooded tops or masks -Bulletproof vests or simulated bulletproof vests

Which there are a few things on that list I could question, like the rule of not wearing masks? Ummm, I am not going to say the obvious here. What I can say however is, I can't count how many times I have seen apparel that I have considered "offensive", but I didn't let it ruin my day and I definitely didn't tell on someone.

There had to be more to this story right?

KARE 11 did share a statement from Mall of America and it helps with the story, they stated:

The guest referenced in the video was approached by Mall of America security on January 7, 2023. One week prior, he was issued a 24-hour trespass for soliciting guests. After a brief interaction, the guest was not required to change his shirt and was allowed to remain at the Mall".

So despite other reports saying he was kicked out, he was not and he was allowed to keep his shirt on. Speculating here, but I wonder, did someone he had try to solicit the week before get offended by his t-shirt and try to get him kicked out again? No one will actually ever know for sure. But could we try this. Try to all be a little kinder, a little nicer and PLEASE (and this is the biggie) be a little LESS offended by anything and everything?

