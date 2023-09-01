Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway 72!

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding another Dream Getaway to some lucky Central Minnesotans this summer. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!

We're giving out entry codes on air weekdays -- and each one is worth another entry. Plus, download our mobile app and opt-in for 'contest alerts' to get a daily bonus code sent to your phone. The more codes you collect & enter, the better your chances of winning. You have until 7 pm each day to enter them online here.

70 Central Minnesotans Have Already Won Dream Getaways!

Insider Tip: On 'Three-For-All Thursdays' all codes are worth three entries each! Triple that!

One more Central Minnesotan will have their dream realized this fall thanks to Bursch Travel!

