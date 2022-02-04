Magazine Names this Minnesota City Best Place to Live in America
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one.
Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places.including about 1,300 total places
The Best Place to Live in America
After considering all of that, Money magazine has named Chanhassen, Minnesota as the best place to live in America in 2021. Chanhassen, located southwest of the Twin Cities, is home to Prince's Paisley Park, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, and the Twin Cities' office of the National Weather Service.
Chanhassen was ranked as the second best place to live in America by Money magazine in 2009, and fourth among best places to live among small towns in 2013.
The Top Ten Best Places to Live in America
- Chanhassen, Minnesota
- Carmel, Indiana
- Franklin, Tennessee
- Flower Mound, Texas
- Ashburn, Virginia
- Syracuse, Utah
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Centennial, Colorado
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Ellicott City, Maryland
Money magazine added:
About half of residents work outside of Chan (as it’s known), but the number of jobs in the city is about equal with the number of residents; the unemployment rate was just 3.6% in June (at the time, Minnesota’s unemployment rate was 4%).
Money has compiled the annual list of 50 'Best Places to Live in America' every year since 1987.
