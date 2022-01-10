HOPS & HISTORY FEATURES FUN EVENTS IN 2022

The Stearns History Museums Hops & History monthly series will be featuring something unique and special this month. They are having a fantastic event, to enjoy some great beverages while also enjoying a fashion show of vintage wedding dresses from the past.

THE WEIRD AND QUIRKY OF STEARNS HISTORY PAST

I've spoken with Caitlin Carlson, the Program Curator at the Stearns History Museum about this unique event. She said that this fun event is not aimed at just women. The history of bridal wear is quite different than we might expect, and the one-hour event is for everyone.

GUEST SPEAKER

A vintage collector, seamstress, and reenactor, Jessica Cygan, will lead the discussion on the vintage fashion of yesteryear.

If you're expecting to see a bunch of big, fluffy white dresses, you might be surprised. White wasn't always the color of choice for wedding dresses. The Stearns History Museum has a huge collection of dresses, and they are pulling out some of the weirdest, eclectic, and unique dresses that will require some explanation.

PANTOWN BREWING COMPANY

The event will be taking place this Thursday, at 5:30 pm at the Stearns History Museum, and Pantown Brewing will be there at 5:30 with beverages available, and the program will start at 6 pm and last about an hour.

The event costs $7 for non-members and is free to members. You also have the opportunity to become a member when you arrive. Registration is required. To get registered for this event, you can call 320.253.8424 or email info@stearns-museum.org for more information on registration.

You can also make plans now to attend the other Hops & History events that will be taking place. March 10th will be "Prairie Madness: Fact or Fiction?" and then on May 12th, the topic will be "WWII: Pinups, Anchors & Hearts.

For more information on these events, and other events from the Stearns History Museum click HERE now.

