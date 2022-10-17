Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.

My wonderful boyfriend Jake was more than willing to go with me after showing him pictures of the scrumptious brunch food and I booked the reservations, since I could see they were booked out a couple weeks in advance. Usually, I'd ask a girlfriend to go on such an adventure, but being new to the area I can't just call up my besties for a day trip unless it's planned out a little more in advance. Besides I really wanted to see for myself if it was all I hoped it would be.

Fast forward to last weekend. We found out my boyfriend would be traveling for a little bit for work and he'd be leaving exactly four days before the day our reservations was made for. Not wanting to break them, I called up mom to see if she'd like to spend the weekend and have a mother-daughter day date with me.

For the last year she has been telling me to invite her to anything and everything, even last minute, as she is now and I quote, "fully retired and can do these things". Alas, mom was more than happy to oblige and the full on planning of our outfits and day began. After scanning several photos taken from "The Mad Hatter" I knew we would need festive hats and the search began.

Finding the perfect hats the day before at a thrift store randomly, we knew we had what we needed for our day ahead. And what a day it was.

Neither of us knew what to expect exactly, other than we were both excited. As we left with Mad Hatter like hats in hand I thought of Alice and being off on an adventure. And as Alice once said,

I could tell you my adventures-beginning from this morning...

That's what I shall do with pictures of course, because she also once said, "how can one possibly pay attention to a book with no pictures in it?" But in this instance it's my story, and we've barely begun:

Pulling up to "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" at first sight it was breathtaking. Iron gates, small stone pillars and stone fence that stood only a couple of feet...it was a little like going back in time.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

At last parking and arriving twenty minutes early, on purpose to explore (which I highly recommend doing), we immediately were taken in by the fall colors contrasting nicely in front of the white house. It was there we began making our way around the house to take in all the views.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Wandering around we enjoyed the subtle signs of "Alice in Wonderland" and began to feel we were in our own "Wonderland".

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

From teapots to directions,

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

to clocks, outdoor seating,

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

to mushrooms and more.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

We finally made it to the front entrance.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Where there was opportunity to take the first photo together before entering into much, much more.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Entering in we were greeted by the sweetest General Manager, Kim, who was a delight from seating us to answering our questions and sharing stories we adored.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Such as when they first moved "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" to this particular location, (In The Woodbury House) they were in need of more teapots and tea saucers. The community stepped up and donated from their own collections. She said it brings her joy and makes it special, when patrons come in and share they drank from their own tea cup and how much they loved it.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

From there we were greeted by our server and our reservation for Queen of Hearts Tea Service began.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

There are two types of reservations you can make, for tea service or daily brunch (which has been voted best of several times), but for our first experience we opted for tea service with the option of ordering off the menu if we wanted. We didn't need to. I did however, order the cup of soup, off the optional starter course, to start out and I'd do it again as it was delicious.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Not long after we were able to choose from countless flavors of tea and could order as much as we wanted to try different flavors if we cared too. But my real question for you is one lump or two...sugar cubes that is?

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

They had everything you needed for a delightful tea and covered every little detail you could imagine plus more. A timer to know the exact minutes to brew your tea. Sugar cubes with little tongs. A warmer with a tea candle to place the teapot on. As well as a delectable 3 tier tray with scones, signature finger sandwiches and scrumptious desserts.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

If you gotten this far, you realize that I loved the experience and Mama Zee said it's the best time she'd had in awhile for a mother-daughter date and both of us look forward to our next time. My recommendation, plan it and make the reservation, because you'll need to as they book fast only being open Thursday through Sunday If you aren't convinced yet, here are a few more pics and just remember when it's tea, it's not a thumbs, but always pinkies up!

Megan Zee

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Mama Zee

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Upstairs by boutique

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Cutely decorated for Halloween, by Front Entrance

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Bathroom is even cutely decorated

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Steps to front entrance:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

Address:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM

