Look! Rejected MN Flag Designs See New Life As Actual Flags

SO MANY DESIGNS....WHAT DO WE DO WITH ALL THIS CREATIVITY?

I was pretty excited about having the chance to design a flag for the state of Minnesota, even though I never got around to it. We all had a chance to submit our ideas, and thousands were submitted. Little did we know that we would be so divided on which flag should become our final choice for the state of Minnesota.

Image Credit: newmnflag.org creator info under flag Image Credit: newmnflag.org creator info under flag loading...

GO AHEAD...FLY THAT FLAG

With so many great flag designs, there’s now a place where you can go to get some of those designs and raise awareness of ‘causes that move humanity in the right direction,’ through a company called ‘Flags For Good.’

FLAGS FOR GOOD

The company promises that a portion of the proceeds will go to a world-changing organization, and promises to deliver a flag in the most earth-conscious way possible, meaning they use as little plastic material as they can, use paper in all of their packaging, and ship the flag to you in a home compostable mailing bag.

Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission loading...

MINNESOTA PRIDE

You can watch a video above in the Facebook post by KSTP that features some of the thoughts about their designs making it to the final round and the opportunity to share their flags with people who felt something personal with their designs.

CHANGES

I wonder if the artists are truly okay with the committee making changes to their ideas. It's possible that they could've messed around with one artist's idea so much, that it ended up looking exactly like another person's submission. Luckily, that did NOT happen.

