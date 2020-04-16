Liquor Stores Sales Were Up Significantly in March

SAUK RAPIDS -- With bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers it's is no surprise the liquor stores have seen a jump in sales.

Sauk Rapids City Administrator Ross Olson says at their municipal liquor store March sales were up 27 percent compared to last March.

Understandably why with the scare of COVID-19 and the fear of liquor stores closing, there was a number of rushes on the store as there was on many stores.

Olson says sales were up across the board all types of liquor.

It was spread out over beer and wine and liquor, they all went up even NA beer and ice.

There is an effort by some state lawmakers to allow bars and restaurants to start selling beer and wine with their take out orders. Governor Tim Walz has said he would sign that bill if it gets to his desk.