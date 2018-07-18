Lake Mille Lacs Named a Scenic Byway by State

ST. PAUL -- One of Minnesota's most popular lakes is now one of our state's "scenic byways".

The Scenic Byways Commision has designated Lake Mille Lacs as the state's newest scenic byway this week. The commision is made up of MnDOT, the Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Historical Society and Explore Minnesota.

The new scenic byway is 68-miles and joins 21 other byways in the state. Lake Mille Lacs' byway includes parts of Highways 169, 27, 18 and 47 along with Shakopee Lake road, making a loop around the lake.

The designation took almost two full years of work and research. Input from businesses, communities and tribes were all gathered as a part of the process.

In total, there are 2,948 miles of scenic byway throughout Minnesota.