Kodi the Gentle Giant is Today’s Pet of the Week

Meet the Big Boi with a Big Heart: Kodi is today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society.

Kodi is a neutered 3-year-old Great Pyronees/Mix. He's a dashing gentleman/gentlepupper who will do best in a home with space and no cats or young children. Great Pyronees dogs are a working breed, so making sure he's got a job with plenty of space and exercise will help everyone involved. He's very outgoing, but a gentle giant. He makes up for no cats in the house with poop zoomies.

Kodi via Tri-County Humane Society

Join Tri-County Humane Society's "Tip a Pine for Pets" Brewery Crawl

For just $50, you can take part in a fantastic crawl featuring area breweries. You'll get an exclusive event T-shirt and snacks and bottled water on the bus. Must be 21+.

Join TCHS in Celebrating its 50th Birthday

Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the pets and people of Central Minnesota for 50 years. Read about the 50 Ways You Can Help Support Tri-County Humane Society.

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.