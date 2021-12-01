Know Someone In Need This Holiday? Show Them This!

The holidays can be a tough time for many people, especially with the added stress of a pandemic. There are many people in the community who could use a break, a helping hand, and information about the resources that are available to them.

Sometimes the hardest part of needing help is trying to figure out what's even available to you. There's a free community resource guide to help those struggling in the community find what they need.

Get our free mobile app

It's a website called Resourceful and it helps people who need food, housing, goods, transportation, healthcare, money, education, work, and legal assistance.

All you need to do is enter your zip code and you'll instantly be matched with available resources in your area.

In central Minnesota, there are currently 1,593 programs available for struggling people.

If you want to make a life change and attend school, there are resources available for scholarships, school supplies, clothes for school, books, financial aid, and more.

If you're looking for a job, Resourceful can help with job placement, pay for work expenses, train you with skills you need, help you get your GED, and more.

This site is the ultimate community resource for those who need a little help right now. Check it out, and pass it along to someone who could really use it this year. It might totally change their life!

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned