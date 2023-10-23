Jason Mraz Coming To The Ledge In Waite Park In 2024

"I'm Yours" singer Jason Mraz is bringing his "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride" tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota. The show is slated for Saturday, July 20th, 2024, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10 a.m..

Mraz is currently competing on "Dancing With The Stars." He recently released his eighth album titled "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride," including the lead single "I Feel Like Dancing."

“Songs appear out of a real necessity, and this song appeared as I struggled with identity and self worth in my mid-40s,” Mraz said in a news release announcing his upcoming tour dates. “And I have to truly dance like no one's watching.”

The "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride" tour features a stage full of musicians performing new pop tunes and Mraz favorites.

A fifteenth anniversary deluxe edition of Mraz's most celebrated album, "We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things." was recently released.

The Ledge Amphitheater is preparing for its fourth concert season since opening in 2021.

If you haven't yet been to the Ledge, you are missing out. The venue features amazing sightlines, free parking, good concession options and the fact that it is right here in our own backyard doesn't hurt either!

Some of the biggest acts to appear at The Ledge in its infancy include the Beach Boys, The Doobie Brothers, Willie Nelson, Incubus, Bonnie Raitt and Grand Funk Railroad.

