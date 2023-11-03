Earlier this week, I bemoaned the fact that I had not been able to find good Nachos in Central Minnesota after moving here over a month ago. I ended my gripe session by asking for suggestions and boy did we get them.

Get our free mobile app

In what I felt was a lighthearted attempt to express my frustrations about one of my favorite dishes led me to find that others in the area are passionate about their Nachos as well.

Even though I haven’t tried any of the suggestions yet, I feel I'm going to like them all, because all of them had multiple people reach out and speak up for them. And that really speaks volumes for each of those restaurants. In the age of “angry social media”, where it seems to me at the blink of any eye people will take to their social accounts to “slam” someone for something and honestly most of the time I think the one complaining is off base anyway. So, to have several people speak up for these places was enough affirmation for me to at least give each one a try.

Those suggestions were:

UP THE CREEK- They got the most suggestions. Jon stated their Nachos were a must try and Lacey added the Beer and Bourbon Nachos with pulled pork are incredible. And they sound delicious. Plus, if their food tastes as good as it looks online, SKOL!

WILLYS ON THE WATER- Ross spoke very highly to the Nachos at Willys saying they were fantastic. Their Nacho description covered nearly all the toppings I want and some I can’t wait to try. And Willys is in a town called Big Lake, so it's gotta be good, right?

BLUELINE SPORTS BAR & GRILL- I've eaten at Blue Line South already and really enjoyed it, so I feel confident that these are going to be good. And it’s not to far from where I live so that gets extra points for sure.

These three locations got the most recommendation from our listeners, so I’ll start with these before moving on to the others. I feel like I need to change my voicemail message to say, “I can’t come to the phone because I found good Nachos in Central Minnesota and I’m busy eating”.