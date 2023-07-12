Is This The Least Expensive Home For Sale In St. Cloud, Minnesota?

After a quick spin around Zillow, looking for unique or quirky homes for sale in Minnesota, I came upon the lowest-priced home in St. Cloud, and it's an interesting investment for someone as it features not only living quarters upstairs, the lower level could be a business. So what does the $129,000 home/business space look like?

The building is located at 1719 3rd Street North in St. Cloud and is listed by Cynthia Ann Kayser of RE/MAX Results.

The description is short, but gives you an idea of what you'd be purchasing.

"Great opportunity to run a business/Store Front AND live/rent out the upstairs 3 bed/2 bathrooms in total. New roof 2022, new water meter, and shut-off valve 2022, including A/C window units, the property is already set up for (2) two separate electrical meters, gas is on a separate meter (read on a downstairs meter). Lower level (street level) is ready for your proper finishes with a second bathroom. Basement unfinished."

There are a few rough spots with this property, there are some holes in the walls and in the ceiling that will need to be closed up and repaired before someone can move in or open a business, but if you are handy a lot of the work that needs to be done, could be done by yourself.

