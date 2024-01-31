Is This The Best Diners Drive-In’s & Dives Spot In Minnesota?

Are you familiar with the Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives? If you know what that show is all about, if you aren't familiar with the show, its host Guy Fieri travels across the country checking out some of the best 'hole in the wall' type restaurants. You know the ones, he visits places that aren't the big chains. Well, one website put out a list of the best stops in every state that the show has visited, Minnesota included, and they claim Victor's 1959 Cafe is the best in MN.

Prevention.com put out a list of the top Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives in each state and Victor's 1959 Cafe came out on top for Minnesota. So what did Prevention.com have to say about the small Cuban restaurant?

You wouldn't expect authentic Cuban food behind the doors of Victor's 1959 Cafe, a small dive restaurant in Minneapolis, but that's exactly what Guy found when he visited on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The restaurant brings the heat to Minnesota from fried plantains to classic Cuban sandwiches.

Victor's 1959 Cafe, Minneapolis, Minnesota

If you have plans to visit this top triple-D spot, keep your head on a swivel as it isn't a very big building!

Victor's 1959 Cafe is located at 3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409.

Other Minnesota Triple D options that weren't named the best by Prevention.com, but are worth the stop include...

The Nook - St. Paul

Northern Waters Smokehaus - Duluth

Smack Shack at the 1029 - Minneapolis

