DO MINNESOTANS HAVE A FAIR CHANCE AT WINNING THE POWERBALL?

Why is it that whenever there is a big Powerball lottery ticket winner, it always seems to go to someone on the coasts? Californians just pocketed that last two gigantic lottery amounts, and it sort of gets under everybody's skin.

Get our free mobile app

Portrait of a very happy young man in a rain of money Credit: Gettystock/Thinkstock loading...

REMEMBER THE MONOPOLY SCANDAL?

Remember when McDonald's got caught up in the whole Monopoly Game cheating scandal?

IS THERE EAST COAST FAVORITISM?

According to an older article posted by lottery.net, three states on the East Coast, New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina, accounted for 1/2 of the lottery winnings for Powerball and Mega Millions in the year 2019, and California along with both the East and West Coasts accounted for two-thirds of the jackpot prizes that year.

Lottery officials claim that the Powerball lottery is absolutely fair for everyone. Everyone has the exact same chance of winning. However; there are some things that come into play on why it might seem like it's skewed to you.

Big Money Winners Getty Creative Images loading...

POPULATION MATTERS

Maybe it sounds a little bit like an election, but it's true. The bigger the population, the more likely someone from those big states is going to win more often. Making the top 10 states with the highest populations are:

California Texas Florida New York Pennsylvania Illinois Ohio Georgia North Carolina Michigan New Jersey Virginia Washington (State) Arizona Massachusetts

It all comes down to this. More people are playing in more populated states, thus you'll see more winners in those locations.

GOOD NEWS FOR THE MIDWEST

It's not all bad news though. One of the biggest wins in history went to a Midwestern state. The best state to play Powerball (at the time the article was published) is/was Indiana. Indiana had won 39 times. It could also be because Indiana was one of the first states to adopt the Powerball back in 1992, so they've had a longer period of time to work on winnings than other states that joined later.

Minnesota is also at the top when it comes to Powerball winnings.

The states with the most Powerball Jackpot winners are:

Indiana Missouri Minnesota Kentucky Pennsylvania

DON'T LOSE HOPE!

So don't lose hope; I figure if I don't win, at least I'm helping change someone else's life for the better; Your ticket has just as much of a chance at winning as anybody else, anywhere in the US. I just know one of these days, it's going to be us!

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz