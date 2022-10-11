If You ‘ve Been Waiting For The Perfect Dog To Adopt, Meet Angel

It's Adopt a Dog Month and thanks to St Cloud Subaru & ASPCA, adoption fees are discounted on all adult dogs (6 mos and older) for the entire month of October.

Meet Angel!! This handsome fella arrived without much background information. He is a very sweet boy who LOVES to be around people, He is quite athletic! Can climb/jump our chain-link fence! Keeps his kennel clean, so we assume he's potty trained. Will need regular supervision when outdoors because he is so active and curious. He has "gentle giant" vibes. Will sit at your feet and lean in for snuggles.

Does well when on walks, minimal pulling (unless he spots a squirrel!). Knows "sit," "shake," and "down". Takes treats gently. A fairly well-mannered boy. Unknown how much he's been around other animals or children. He spend some time visiting a foster home recently and did great with both a large dog and a small dog. He shared space with the dogs and attention from the people with no issues.

Did lots of "play bowing" to get the dogs to play with him. Did well in a crate, especially with a peanut butter-filled Kong as a distraction. Was way too curious about the cats in the home, which stressed out the cats and may have led to problems. We are unsure if his interest in cats with predatory or playful/curious, but his lack of boundaries with the cats and will likely result in injuries to cats.

Would be best in a home without cats. If he goes to a home with cats, he will need a long, appropriate desensitization period where he cannot physically touch the cats in hopes they will become less exciting the more he is used to them.

Any cats MUST have a safe space away from him and his new adopters will need to keep his access to cats limited as he gets used to their presence. Introductions to anyone (cats, dogs, children, new people) should supervised and gradual to set everyone up for success. Did well for car rides.

Likes the water and will not hesitate to jump in. He loves to be close to people and will be a great companion and hang-out buddy for some lucky family! Quick learner and highly treat-motivated. Positive reinforcement techniques have been successful so far and should be continued in his new home.

He is currently a staff favorite!. Weighs almost 82 pounds!. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

