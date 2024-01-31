If You Love Music, Help This Central Minnesota Percussion Group Keep The Beat

There are many reasons why people love music. The way the instruments blend together to make one sound is a big reason. One of the main reasons I love music is the beat of the drums. I always wanted to play but that never worked out.

One of my favorite things about college football is hearing the band, especially the drums. Honestly it makes the hair stand up on the back of my neck.

If you’re like me and you enjoy the sound of drums, here’s an opportunity to help a Central Minnesota based drum line continue their love for drumming. Quad City Percussion is an independent indoor drum line which consists of 7th-12th graders from all around Central Minnesota.

The group is holding a “Pop Can Drive” from February 1st through March 2nd to raise funds for some of the needs they have. The money will go to help buy instruments, repair instruments, buy uniforms, props and pay for their trip to the World Championships in Dayton Ohio.

There is a can trailer that is set up in the parking lot of the Coburns in Foley where you drop off cans anytime day or night.

Quad City Percussion meets twice a week to rehearse their show. You may have seen them perform around Minnesota. They eventually want to take this show to Dayton Ohio later this year for the World Championships where they were a finalist last year.

You will have the opportunity to see Quad City Percussion perform on March 2nd at Foley High School at 4:30. This is called the “Home Show” for the group, and it is open to the public. This performance will be a fundraiser for the group as well. If you would rather bring the pop cans to the show, you can do that too.

This group is under the direction of David and Kaitlin Palermo. The husband and wife met 10 years ago while performing in church.

They offer lessons at St. Cloud School of Music for multiple instruments including the drums, guitar, piano, stringed instruments, and brass instruments. You can also take voice lessons at the school as well. Private and group lessons are taught to anyone and are open to students as young as 18 months old.

If you have questions about how to help the Quad City Percussion or about lessons, reach out to the St. Cloud School of Music.

Hopefully you can find a way to help support Quad City Percussion achieve their goal of returning to the World Championships.