Iconic MN Burger Joint Featured on Triple D to Open Soon

This is a sure sign of Spring. Especially if you are familiar with Northern Minnesota. This burger place has been featured on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives not just once, but twice!

Located in Cloquet, Minnesota, Gordy's Hi-Hat is normally closed for the winter, but his past season they closed a little early...in September...because of the passing of their namesake and founder, Gordy Lundquist. He passed away last year in July at the age of 93. The memorial service was held in September, and that's when they closed for the season. Just within a week, there was a Facebook post saying "Fire up the grills... Spring is coming" with a video.



I love anything that shows "signs of spring". SO ready to be done with this Winter, and a trip about 2 hours North to take in great scenery and an iconic burger place sounds ideal.

Some history on the restaurant, according to Bring Me the News:

Gordy and Marilyn Lundquist opened Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet in 1960, and the menu — fresh, hand-pattied burgers, homemade onion rings, fresh hand-dipped fish and hand-blended shakes — hasn't changed since.

Sometimes sticking to "what works" is the best route to go. And keeping with tradition is what makes some places the best places to visit.

