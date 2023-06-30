I Can’t Believe This Guy Hasn’t Been Adopted Yet!

This guy has been selected to receive a FREE initial training consult with Prodigy Pups Training Dog Training; A generous donor for Kira's Fund will cover the cost of this consult with the goal of keeping dogs and their adopters happy and content through professional training.

Meet Duke! This sweetie came to TCHS as a stray, so nothing is known about his history. He was adopted and later returned after not being a fan of the resident dog. Has been friendly and outgoing with shelter staff. He may be dog selective and might do best in a home with a dog that can match his energy.

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/66/files/2023/06/attachment-Automatic-1.mp4"][/video]

A dog on dog meet and greet is recommended prior to adoption. Slow and proper introductions to new pets and people are always recommended; ask a staff member for more information.

Enjoys attention and being pet. Could Duke be your new best friend? Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

