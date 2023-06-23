Huzzah! RenFest Is A Go For 2023

RENFEST IS BACK!

Good news for Renaissance Festival goers! It seems the parking problem that could have caused the RenFest to be cancelled, has been solved! I'm also excited to learn that there are going to be NEW additions to this year's RenFest.

Seven weekends of RenFest begin on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, and end on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, with the gates opening at 9 am. This is the 52nd Annual Renfest and there will be new things added this year, including:

New Artisans

Entertainment

Food

New games

New themes

Get our free mobile app

According to the post from RenFest on social media:

Scott County Approves the 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival Tickets on Sale Now!

Experience the Magic at the 2023 Minnesota! 7 Weekends of Huzzah & Cheers begins Saturday, August 19th at 9 am. We look forward to welcoming you for what is sure to be a MAGICAL season. Our 52nd anniversary will be the grandest Renaissance Festival in all the realm!

2023 Season: August 19th – October 1; Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) + Labor Day and Festival Friday September 29th, 2023. 2023 Highlights: • New Artisans • New Entertainment • New Foods • New Games • New Themes

New Key Information sure to make for a pleasant Festival arrival-

Park & Ride to the Festival Recommended: • Minnesota Renaissance Festival Park & Ride service features a direct non-stop bus ride to the Festival. The round-trip cost to ride the bus is $5 per adult 13 and older (children 12 and under are FREE). Parking at a Park & Ride lot is Free. Two Park & Ride locations will be available for the first three weekends (Eagle Creek and Canterbury Park). Four Park & Ride locations will be open the fourth weekend (Eagle Creek, Canterbury Park, Burnsville Transit Hub and Southbridge Crossing). Five Park & Ride locations will be open weekends five through seven (Eagle Creek, Canterbury Park, Burnsville Transit Hub, Southbridge Crossing and Scott County Fairgrounds). • Buses will run 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. • Adult patrons (13 and older) who take a Park & Ride bus to the Festival will receive $5 in “Bus Bucks”. The coupon can be used to obtain a discount on one general admission ticket purchased at the Festival box office or the $5 “Bus Bucks” can be used at any Festival merchandise shop on a souvenir purchase. Limit one “Bus Bucks” voucher per adult patron per day. • Park & Ride options are provided by Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) and the combined joint efforts of Richfield Bus Company and Lorenz Bus Services. • All Park & Ride buses drop off and pick up patrons at the Festival Transit Hub located on the south side of the Festival grounds near the Kings Gate entrance. • Additional information can be found on our website: www.renaissancefest.com

Prepaid Parking Passes Required: • Parking Passes are needed to park on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds. Limited onsite Minnesota Renaissance Festival parking requires the purchase of a date specific Prepaid Parking Pass. • For additional information regarding OnSite Parking and to purchase your date-specific Parking Pass visit our website at www.renaissancefest.com

Get your tickets today https://www.etix.com/.../minnesota-renaissance-festival The Minnesota family tradition, fit for royalty. Huzzah!

PARKING INFORMATION

If you are going to be headed to RenFest, you WILL need to purchase a date-specific Prepaid Parking Pass. You can get your pass easily by heading to the renaissance festival website by clicking HERE. Parking is open from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm every day of the festival, with the gates to the festival opening at 9 am and closing at 7 pm.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Narog - Minnesota Renaissance Festival Facebook Page Photo Credit: Nicholas Narog - Minnesota Renaissance Festival Facebook Page loading...

PARK AND RIDE IS RECOMMENDED

Park and Ride will be available for RenFest this year and is recommended. You can click HERE to check out all the park and ride options.

Renaissance Festival iStock loading...

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.