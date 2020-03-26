How Can the Huge Congressional Aid Package Help You?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to approve an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that will provide one-time checks for most Americans and significant enhancements to unemployment benefits.

Both will provide much-needed help to those recently laid-off and to financially stressed households as the coronavirus shuts down much of the economy.

For the first time, self-employed workers will qualify for unemployment benefits and all the unemployed will get an extra $600 a week for four months.

Everyone earning up to $75,000 will receive a $1,200 payment, with couples who file jointly getting $2,400. That one-time payment steadily declines for those who make more.