High School Sports Results Tuesday November 21

The St. Cloud Crush defeated the Sartell-Sauk Rapids Stormin' Sabres 3-2. Senior Forward Lauren Juncewski led the way for the Crush with 2 goals including a short handed goal in the 3rd period to take a 2-1 lead. Freshman Jayden Layne sealed the win with the game winning goal. Senior Abby Stevens had 17 saves for the win.

For the Storm'n Sabres, Senior Morgan Dorn was solid in net stopping 38 of 41 shots. Sophomore Aubree Smith and Senior Brooke Pogatchnik with the goals for the Storm'n Sabres.

Up next both teams will compete in the Turkey Trot at the MAC on Friday and Saturday as they play Fort Frances, ON and Rock Ridge County.

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 4, Willmar 0