High School Results Thursday December 28
Boys Hockey:
Granite City Showcase
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Mankato East 2 (overtime)
Monticello 9, Litchfield 0
Cathedral 5, Bemidji 2
St. Cloud 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Pine Country Bank Holiday Tournament
River Lakes 5, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Girls Hockey:
Sartell Holiday Tournament
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3, St. Cloud 2
(Jenna Amundson and Molly Burkstrand each scored a goal for St. Cloud)
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4, New Ulm 3
Brooks Holiday Classic
Mounds View-Irondale 3, River Lakes 0
Girls Basketball:
Monticello Holiday Tournament
St. Anthony Village 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63
(Courtney Paulson led the Storm with 25 points and Sienna Petermeier had 10 points for the Storm)
Crusader Christmas Classic
Cathedral 47, Litchfield 37
(Ellie Voth scored a career high 29 points and added 5 blocks for the Crusaders)
Melrose 59, Concordia Academy 43
Boys Basketball:
Crusaders Christmas Classic
Cathedral 76, Litchfield 75
Melrose 79, Concordia Academy 54