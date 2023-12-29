High School Results Thursday December 28

Boys Hockey:

Granite City Showcase

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Mankato East 2 (overtime)

Monticello 9, Litchfield 0

Cathedral 5, Bemidji 2

St. Cloud 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Pine Country Bank Holiday Tournament

River Lakes 5, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Get our free mobile app

Girls Hockey:

Sartell Holiday Tournament

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3, St. Cloud 2

(Jenna Amundson and Molly Burkstrand each scored a goal for St. Cloud)

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4, New Ulm 3

Brooks Holiday Classic

Mounds View-Irondale 3, River Lakes 0

Girls Basketball:

Monticello Holiday Tournament

St. Anthony Village 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63

(Courtney Paulson led the Storm with 25 points and Sienna Petermeier had 10 points for the Storm)

Crusader Christmas Classic

Cathedral 47, Litchfield 37

(Ellie Voth scored a career high 29 points and added 5 blocks for the Crusaders)

Melrose 59, Concordia Academy 43

Boys Basketball:

Crusaders Christmas Classic

Cathedral 76, Litchfield 75

Melrose 79, Concordia Academy 54