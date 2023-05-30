High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 30th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 10 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0

(Friday May 26th)

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Otters, backed by ten hits, including a pair of triples, good defense and a very good pitcher performance. Joe Hess started on the mound for the Crush, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Will Allenspach went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Hess went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Kaden Mork went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake O’Hara went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Bradyn Schmitz went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Parker Schultz and Tim Gohman both earned a walk and Truman Toenjes and Devan Finnegan both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Otters was Robert Bring, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Gronwald threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Swanson, Ruston Albert and Jack Horgan all went 1-for-2 to led the Otters offense.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3 FOLEY FALCONS 2

(Friday May 26th)

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, backed by five timely hits, including triple and a double and good defense. Charlie Smieja started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw thee innings, he issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Othoudt threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeout. Matt Filippi threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Oohudt, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Matt Filippi went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3, Owen Bode had a sacrifice bunt, Ben Knopik had a stolen base and Hudson Filippi and Beau Thoma both earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Monson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Leabch threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recored one strikeout. Josiah Peterson threw two innings, he issue one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jayden Enerson, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Trey Emmerich was credited for a RBI. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brett Leabch was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Josiah Peterson was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Derek Dahmen earned a walk and Aiden Micholski was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE AREA PIRATES 6 MORRIS TIGERS 3

(Saturday May 27th)

The Pirates defeated their rivals to the West the Tigers, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Grayson Fuchs started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Esau Nelson went 1-for-3. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Spencer Eisenbraun was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Isaac Lieser earned a walk and Owen Brick scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Drew Stork, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dan Travis threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Ozzy Jerome, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Anderson went 1-for-3 with a triple and he had a stolen base. Riley Asmus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Trevor Buss went 1-for-3 and Kaleb Beier earned two walks and he scored a run.