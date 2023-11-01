Have Minnesotans gone too far with bratwurst flavors? I've seen Gummy Bear, tater tot hotdish, and Bloody Mary. Now it seems we are going with boozy flavors for your grill. I just saw that one Minnesota butcher shop is offering up Apple Pie Moonshine and Fireball flavors!

The folks down at Grundhofer's Old-Fashion Meats posted about the boozy brats earlier this month in a contest that would identify people's favorites between the two flavors. So what were the flavors? Bacon Fireball and Apple Pie Moonshine.

It’s Fall, Friday (and WBL Homecoming)!

So Let the games begin: Are you going with #BaconFireball or #ApplePieMoonshine

It's the ultimate duel of flavor! Will you go classic with the beloved apple pie, or spice things up with the outrageous bacon fireball?

We can’t wait to see which will be the winner will be!

I would think that the apple pie brat might be alright to eat, apples and pork go really well together, think pork chops and apple sauce.

I'm not sold on bacon Fireball, cinnamon bacon? Hard pass on that one.

With the fact that we're in some booze in these brats, which gets cooked out I'm sure as you are grilling them, I'd have some concern offering these up at a family BBQ.

So are you in for any of these boozy brat flavors or are you sticking with the old stand-by of a traditional flavored brat?

In case you are wondering Grundhofer's Old-Fashion Meats has a few locations and more than 100 flavors of brats. You can find out their locations and flavors by heading here.

