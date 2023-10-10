Have You Placed Your Vote? Two Amazing Minnesota Mullets Are In The Finals!

WHAT MINNESOTANS REMAIN IN THE MENS MULLET MAIN EVENT?

It's time. The Men's Mullet Championship is underway. You have from now until October 13, 2023, to cast your votes for the Best Mens Mullet in the US at MulletChamp.com.

Minnesota is well represented, with 2 of the final 25 contestants being from the great state of Minnesota.

MEET BRIAN CARRUTHERS - 'THE BC GRAVY TRAIN' COON RAPIDS MN

I started growing my mullet in September of 2019. It started as a wild idea because I have had short hair almost my entire life (except for a brief 2-year mullet run from 2010-2012). In March of 2020, it was time for the initial cut. It was a little premature but I couldn’t wait to get the process underway. In my opinion, it takes about 9 months to cultivate a mature mullet. My girlfriend at the time was not impressed but I told her to give it time. By the summer of 2020, my mullet was in full swing, curls and all! In August of 2020, I proposed to my girlfriend and she said yes! As we started talking about the wedding she said to me “You know you’re gonna have to cut that thing off for the wedding don’t you?” I protested but ultimately I knew that if it would make her happy I would cut it off. Much to my surprise about a month before the wedding she said “You know… the mullet really fits you and you have wonderful curls. I think you should keep it for the wedding.” I couldn’t have been more happy! In November of 2020 we were married and the only thing prettier than my curls was my beautiful bride! Fast forward to today, my mullet has become a part of me. I get compliments on it everywhere I go from the racetrack to the grocery store and even at church. I joke with my wife now that I’m going to cut it off and her response is “ABSOLUTELY NOT” funny how things change when you rock a glorious mullet!



The BC Gravy Train- "Wild enough to show you a good time out on the town, but classy enough to take to grandma's Thanksgiving dinner!"

MEET JEREMIAH VAN WINKLE - 'MULLET MISFIT' NEW PRAGUE MN

Jeremiah is a man of few words. Jeremiah is from New Prague, and here's what he had to say:

'I told my wife I was gonna grow a Mullet and she said no your not! I said, OH YES I AM! 3 years later hear we are!' (Notice he spelled Here and you're wrong!)

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE MINNESOTA MULLET!

You've got to get your votes in between now and October 13th, 2023. Your donations will go to 'Homes For Wounded Warriors" and so far over $200,000 has been raised. Click HERE to vote now.

