During my 35 plus years in radio, I spent several years doing Mobile DJ work, Parties, School Dances, and mostly weddings. I made good money doing it, but I really didn’t like it.

To be honest, the first question I would ask the guy who I worked for was “will they be serving alcohol” at this wedding reception? The reason that was an important question, if the answer was yes, the likelihood of the crowd being easy to please with musical selections once the dancing started went up tremendously.

I’ve encountered some difficult crowds being a Mobile DJ, I’ve seen people lifting a person from their wheelchair, holding them upside down and pouring liquor down their face.

I’ve had a birth mama and a step-mama nearly come to blows over who I was supposed to answer to (for a minute there I thought I might get two pay checks that night, but no).

And I even had a hotel staff apologize to me that I was the one that was hired to host the reception because the bridal party had been kicked out of the bar the night before for being unruly, and the same night the bride and groom were caught in a bathroom practicing the consummation of the marriage.

So, I’ve seen how crazy wedding receptions can get. I learned yesterday that apparently there’s a tradition for “some” receptions in Minnesota that have all the men at one point drop their trousers to their ankles at the same time.

I’m not talking about for a quick second like they were “mooning” someone, it was for the whole song of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. The Groomsmen and other men would circle the Bride and Groom and sing along with the song with their pants at their ankles.

The Facebook post that was sent to me included the comments attached to it, and a good number of people who saw this were saying that they had never seen this done in Minnesota. But there were enough people saying “Oh Yeah, that’s a real thing” to let me know, that apparently it is in some circles in Minnesota.

One person who commented on the Facebook post said he was a Mobile DJ and had hosted several weddings where it had happened.

A lot of people who had never seen this thought it couldn’t have possibly happened, but it is said to be a regular occurrence in rural parts of the state as well as in Central and Southern sections as well.

Apparently, it started with alums from St. Johns, and it’s popular with couples from St. John’s and St. Ben’s according to what I was able to find online.

So, the next time you’re invited to a wedding, fellas make sure you wear you good undies just in case they play “Piano Man” and you become a member of the Fruit of the Loom Chorus.