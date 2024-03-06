Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud This Weekend

The Granite City Train Show returns to the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud this Saturday March 9 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Glen Carlson Hall. Admission is $6 for adults and kids 10 and under get in free.

Get our free mobile app

Don Burggraff Don Burggraff loading...

The show will include model trains of all sizes, interactive exhibits, wooden trains for kids, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, memorabilia, antique toys, and hobby items. Granite City Train Show organizer Doug Bargman says this is a family friendly event for the hard core train enthusiasts and those just looking to learn more about trains.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Doug Bargman it is available below.