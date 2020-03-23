Good Earth Co-op Rolls Out Online Ordering, Curbside Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- The Good Earth Food Co-op now offers online ordering and curbside grocery pickup to help enforce novel coronavirus social distancing practices.

The store, located in Centennial Plaza on Veterans Drive in St. Cloud, rolled out the service Monday.

Customers can submit their grocery lists via an online form. Once the form is sent, an employee of the store will call the customer to take payment and arrange a time for pick-up.

Items are available for pick-up Monday-Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The organic market recently reduced open hours to 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. The first hour of the day is reserved for shoppers ages 60 and older who are considered high-risk for severe illness related to COVID-19.

For a link to Good Earth's order form, visit their website.