Gigantic ‘Crafts For Critters’ Festival Happening At Clearwater Rodeo Grounds In September

HUGE CRAFS FOR CRITTERS FESTIVAL!

I spoke with Alex from Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta a few days ago, who joined me to share the news about the "Crafts For Critters" Festival that will be taking place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 from 10 am until 4 pm at the Clearwater Rodeo Grounds, located at 17363 County Road 7 NW, Clearwater, MN. 55320.

What can you expect from the event? There will be a huge craft sale! I can't believe the number of amazing vendors that will be at this event, including but not limited to:

It Works

Crafty Granny

Outdoor Signs

Gaar Signs

Williams Creations

Mother Daughter Designs

Pets & Beyond

C & S Crafts

Zen Designs

Janene's Quilts & Crafts For Kids

Enlightened By Jen

Crimson Sunrise Farm Alpacas

Color Street

Nutty Gramma's Nuts

Danique: Beauty & The Beans

Artsy Kathy

Adopt A Pet Rescue

Intrinsic Joy Designs

10000 Links MN, LLC

PBJ Handicrafts

Thirty-One

Tupperware

Terri's Black Sheep

Come Paint With Me

Driftwood Art

E & J's Pawesome Pastries

Not Just Journals

Fashion Pets

AND MORE TO COME!

We don't want you to miss the fun for the kids including a bouncy house and petting zoo

DON'T MISS THE 'TACK SWAP!'

The Tack Swap is a way for you to find quality equestrian gear while supporting this great cause. All proceeds from the Tack Swap will go to the Silver Bullet Saddle Club's mission to promote equine activities and support animal welfare.

FOOD TRUCKS

Come early and stay for the day, as there will be plenty of activities and food available for purchase. Some of the food trucks that will be on hand for this important fundraising event include:

Grumpy's Mini Donuts

Betty's Shrimp Bucket

Tropical SNO

Top It

EXCITING SILENT AUCTION ITEMS

Don't miss your opportunity to get some exciting silent auction items for unique gifts in support of animals in need. Twins tickets, Hotel stays, autographed memorabilia, dogs and cat baskets, and much more.

GREEN ACRES ANIMAL RESCUE IN ST. AUGUSTA

Taken directly from their website, Green Acres describes what they are all about:

Green Acres Animal Rescue is an animal rescue located in Saint Augusta, MN. We were established in February 2020 and are a nonprofit 501c3 organization. We believe that animals are a lot like children in the fact that they look to their “parent” to feed them and provide shelter, medical care, a warm place to sleep, and time to play. Animals may not be able to talk but a person can tell their emotions by their behavior and actions. It is important for us to be able to provide abandoned, neglected, abused, elderly, and animals involved in a disaster or temporary tragedy with a safe environment where they can receive the treatment and care they deserve and hopefully find their “FUR-EVER home”.

We believe that there is a reason behind all animal aggression and ailments. We are willing to work with them and provide the care and training necessary to ensure these animals have a happy and meaningful life. All our pets will be spayed/neutered and given appropriate vaccinations and any testing/medication necessary before being sent home to their new owner.

Our shelter’s mission is to provide a second chance to animals and humans alike. The bond between humans and animals is like no other.

