Gigantic ‘Crafts For Critters’ Festival Happening At Clearwater Rodeo Grounds In September
I spoke with Alex from Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta a few days ago, who joined me to share the news about the "Crafts For Critters" Festival that will be taking place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 from 10 am until 4 pm at the Clearwater Rodeo Grounds, located at 17363 County Road 7 NW, Clearwater, MN. 55320.
You can listen to the interview by clicking on the player below.
What can you expect from the event? There will be a huge craft sale! I can't believe the number of amazing vendors that will be at this event, including but not limited to:
- It Works
- Crafty Granny
- Outdoor Signs
- Gaar Signs
- Williams Creations
- Mother Daughter Designs
- Pets & Beyond
- C & S Crafts
- Zen Designs
- Janene's Quilts & Crafts For Kids
- Enlightened By Jen
- Crimson Sunrise Farm Alpacas
- Color Street
- Nutty Gramma's Nuts
- Danique: Beauty & The Beans
- Artsy Kathy
- Adopt A Pet Rescue
- Intrinsic Joy Designs
- 10000 Links MN, LLC
- PBJ Handicrafts
- Thirty-One
- Tupperware
- Terri's Black Sheep
- Come Paint With Me
- Driftwood Art
- E & J's Pawesome Pastries
- Not Just Journals
- Fashion Pets
- AND MORE TO COME!
We don't want you to miss the fun for the kids including a bouncy house and petting zoo
DON'T MISS THE 'TACK SWAP!'
The Tack Swap is a way for you to find quality equestrian gear while supporting this great cause. All proceeds from the Tack Swap will go to the Silver Bullet Saddle Club's mission to promote equine activities and support animal welfare.
FOOD TRUCKS
Come early and stay for the day, as there will be plenty of activities and food available for purchase. Some of the food trucks that will be on hand for this important fundraising event include:
- Grumpy's Mini Donuts
- Betty's Shrimp Bucket
- Tropical SNO
- Top It
EXCITING SILENT AUCTION ITEMS
Don't miss your opportunity to get some exciting silent auction items for unique gifts in support of animals in need. Twins tickets, Hotel stays, autographed memorabilia, dogs and cat baskets, and much more.
GREEN ACRES ANIMAL RESCUE IN ST. AUGUSTA
Taken directly from their website, Green Acres describes what they are all about:
Green Acres Animal Rescue is an animal rescue located in Saint Augusta, MN. We were established in February 2020 and are a nonprofit 501c3 organization. We believe that animals are a lot like children in the fact that they look to their “parent” to feed them and provide shelter, medical care, a warm place to sleep, and time to play. Animals may not be able to talk but a person can tell their emotions by their behavior and actions. It is important for us to be able to provide abandoned, neglected, abused, elderly, and animals involved in a disaster or temporary tragedy with a safe environment where they can receive the treatment and care they deserve and hopefully find their “FUR-EVER home”.
We believe that there is a reason behind all animal aggression and ailments. We are willing to work with them and provide the care and training necessary to ensure these animals have a happy and meaningful life. All our pets will be spayed/neutered and given appropriate vaccinations and any testing/medication necessary before being sent home to their new owner.
Our shelter’s mission is to provide a second chance to animals and humans alike. The bond between humans and animals is like no other.