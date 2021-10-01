Ghost of Man Who Founded Monticello, MN Haunts His Old Home Now

Tucked away in the middle of Monticello, MN the Tobias G. Mealey House sits hidden, abandoned...and -- as legend has it -- haunted.

According to Roadtrippers.com, the Tobias G. Mealey House "is a historic house in Monticello, Minnesota, United States." Originally built in 1855 (LandmarkHunter.com says it was built in 1854) by Tobias Mealey, additions were built throughout the 19th century. In 1976 the home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places "for having local significance in the themes of commerce, exploration/settlement, and politics/government."

Monticello actually owes much of its existence to Tobias G. Mealey who is considered an influential local settler, entrepreneur and politician. According to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, Mealey was originally from New Brunswick, Canada. He moved to present-day Monticello in 1855, one year before Monticello was officially established as a Minnesota town. He passed away in 1904 and is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Monticello.

Urban legend has it that Mealey's ghost immediately began haunting the home he built. According to Landmarkhunter.com, two families who lived in the home after the Mealey's both claimed that Mealey haunted an upstairs bedroom.

Today, the home sits abandoned and in disrepair. It can be found on Territorial Road just off Fallon Ave. NE in Monticello. It sits tucked just behind the Historic Rand House -- a home that Mealey built nearby for his daughter Susan as a wedding gift.

To see more photos of the Mealey home, visit here.

