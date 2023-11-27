Get Your ‘Binge Box’ Free Now In Central MN For One Full Week

GET COZY!

This is the time of year for families to gather inside around a cozy fireplace, put on their matching family pajamas, and enjoy a full week or weekend of binge-watching. The Great River Regional Library wants to help make the magic happen!

Get our free mobile app

BINGE BOXES ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

If you go to griver.org, and type in 'Binge Box' in the search bar, you will find that each of the library's 32 locations may have a variety of Binge Boxes just waiting for you to check them out.

griver.org griver.org loading...

WHAT'S IN A BINGE BOX?

The Binge Boxes vary. Here in St. Cloud I found six different Binge Boxes to choose from. The Binge Boxes are put together by category. For instance, these are the current Binge Boxes I found online at griver.org for the St. Cloud Regional Library location:

Binge Box Comedy: Hairbrainec - Includes the movies Arthur, Hotshots!, Wagons East, and My Fellow Americans.

Binge Box Western: Gunslingers - Includes the movies 3:10 To Yuma, Unforgiven, A Fistful Of Dollars, and The Wild Bunch.

Binge Box Drama: Fascinating Women - Includes the movies Persuasion, Little Women, Tess, and Jane Eyre.

Binge Box Drama: Groovy Tunes - Includes the movies Saturday Night Fever, Flashdance, Boogie Nights, The Commitments, and The Commitments Soundtrack.

Binge Box Drama: Classic Heroines - Includes the movies Pride & Prejudice, Emma, Rebecca, and The Nun's Story.

Binge Box Comedy: Buddy Flicks - Includes the movies Waiting, Zack & Miri, Office Space, and Wedding Crashers.

Binge Box Action: Big Adventure- Includes the movies Witness, Point Break, Salt, and Spy Game.

HOW IT WORKS

There are a few different ways you can bring your Binge Box home. You can go to your specific library and ask to see the Binge Box selection, or you can CLICK HERE now and enter your library, to find a full listing of what's available. You can place a hold on the Binge Box of your choice by checking the box that says PLACE HOLD. You will then be asked to log in with your library card information to complete the process. You will be able to sign out your selection and will have seven days before you have to return it.

GET YOUR FREE LIBRARY CARD TODAY

If you don't have a library card, the process is simple. You can get your free library card Online or by stopping in to your favorite library location.

MAKE A DONATION TO KEEP EM' COMIN!

The Binge Boxes are created by donated DVD's by people like you; so if you would like to donate to your library or if you'd like to make other donations to make these great services available to people in our community, the library is currently in their end-of-year campaign, if you would like to make a donation.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs