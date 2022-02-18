Get Ready To ‘Spring Forward’ In Less Than A Month

Is there anything better than having more light during the daytime? I didn't think so either. Winter months can be especially hard on people who crave sunlight. Let's face it, 4 p.m. is way too early for the sun to go down.

Luckily, we've almost made it through the worst of winter. This is the good news you've been looking for today...Time will be changing in less than a month! You read that right. Get ready to spring your clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 13.

Get our free mobile app

My husband pointed out to me last night that the sun didn't set until nearly 6 p.m. I about fell off my chair when I realized that spring is almost sprung! Seriously, it was shocking.

Sometimes it feels like winter will never end, but then without fail we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel (pun intended).

Technically, you will lose one hour of sleep on March 13 (sorry to you sleep lovers), but that's small potatoes when it comes to the payoff.

Think about how nice it'll be when the sun doesn't set until nearly 7:30 p.m. I can get behind that!

Our winter hibernation is coming to an end...so wipe that sleep out of your eye and prepare for better days! Is it too soon to start rocking shorts? (Asking for a friend).

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma

Is there anything better than having more light during the daytime? I didn't think so either. Winter months can be especially hard on people who crave sunlight. Let's face it, 4 p.m. is way too early for the sun to go down.

Luckily, we've almost made it through the worst of winter. This is the good news you've been looking for today...Time will be changing in less than a month! You read that right. Get ready to spring your clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 13.

My husband pointed out to me last night that the sun didn't set until nearly 6 p.m. I about fell off my chair when I realized that spring is almost sprung! Seriously, it was shocking.

Sometimes it feels like winter will never end, but then without fail we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel (pun intended).

Technically, you will lose one hour of sleep on March 13 (sorry to you sleep lovers), but that's small potatoes when it comes to the payoff.

Think about how nice it'll be when the sun doesn't set until nearly 7:30 p.m. I can get behind that!

Our winter hibernation is coming to an end...so wipe that sleep out of your eye and prepare for better days! Is it too soon to start rocking shorts? (Asking for a friend).