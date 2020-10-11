Game Day: Vikings Face Seahawks in Seattle Tonight

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to build on their week-four win over the Texans tonight when they face the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Tonight's game in Seattle will be played at an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions. The Vikings have announced that next Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium will also be fan-less.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series against the Vikings with a 12-5 record. Seattle has defeated Minnesota in the last six meetings, including the NFC Wildcard game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on January 10th, 2016. It's been eleven years since the Vikings last beat the Seahawks.

Last Sunday the Vikings earned their first win of the season, by the topping the Texans in Houston 31-23. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins in Miami by that same 31-23 score.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the NFL season already a quarter of the way over, Seattle remains undefeated with a 4-0 record. Minnesota is looking to start the second quart of the season much stronger than they did the first.

The Vikings will be without the services of wide receiver and kick returner K.J. Osborne who is listed as 'out' for today's game. Cornerbacks Chris Boyd and Holton Hill are listed as 'questionable.' Defensive end Danielle Hunter continues to miss action on the team's Injured Reserve list, and linebacker Anthony Barr is out for the season.

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams is listed as 'out.' Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, safety Lano Hill, running back Carlos Hyde, and offensive lineman Mike Iupati are all listed as 'questionable.'

The Vikings are 7 point underdogs against the Seahawks tonight.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:20 PM CT. (TV: NBC, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!