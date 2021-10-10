GAME DAY: Vikings Face Detroit Lions Today in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings (1-3) will be looking to get back in the win column this afternoon in Minneapolis when they face the Detroit Lions (0-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 5 of the NFL season.

After starting the 2021-22 season with road losses in Cincinnati and Arizona, the Vikings finally found the win column in week three against the Seattle Seahawks, before falling to the Cleveland Browns 14-7 last Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The winless Lions are coming off a 24-14 loss to the Bears last week in Chicago.

Matchup History

The Vikings have faced the Lions 119 times, and Minnesota leads the all-time series with a 78-39-2 record. The Vikings have won the last seven matchups, including a 37-35 win the last time the two teams faced off January 3rd in Detroit.

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) who are both 'out' for today's game. Running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) is listed by the team as 'questionable.'

For the Lions, linebacker Trey Flowers, tight end T.J. Hockenson, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, running back D'Andre Swift, running back Jamaal Williams, and defensive end Michale Brockers are all listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

The Vikings are looking to bounce back from another close one this season. Minnesota's three losses are by a combined 11 points, including last week's 14-7 loss to Cleveland. The Vikings are the only team in the NFL with three losses in one-score games this season. Detroit, meanwhile, has a pair of losses by one possession or less.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay (3-1) at Cincinnati today Chicago Bears (2-2) at Las Vegas today Minnesota Vikings (1-3) vs. Detroit today Detroit Lions (0-4) at Minnesota today

The Vikings are 10 point favorites against the Lions today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

