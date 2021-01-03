GAME DAY: Vikings Close Out Season Today in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking end their season on a winning note this afternoon in a battle of playoff-eliminated teams when the face the Lions in Detroit.

After starting the season 1-5, the Vikings (6-9) have now gone 5-4 over their last nine games, including last week's 52-33 loss to the Saints. The Lions (5-10) are coming off a 47-7 loss at home last week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Lions with a 77-39-2 record. The last matchup saw the Vikings top the Lions 34-20 in Minneapolis back on November 8th.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (12-3) Chicago Bears (8-7) Minnesota Vikings (6-9) Detroit Lions (5-10

The Vikings will be without the services of running back Dalvin Cook, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, cornerback Chris Jones, and defensive end Jalyn Holmes. Kicker Dan Bailey is listed as 'questionable' for today.

For the Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, and guard Joe Dahl are listed as 'out' for today. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow are all listed as 'questionable.'

The Vikings are 6½ point favorites against the Lions today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!