‘Furrassic Park’ Is Coming To Wilson Park In St. Cloud September 9th!

2023 TRI-COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY'S COMPANION ANIMAL WALK 2023

The two beautiful cats in the picture above were both adopted by me from my friends at TCHS. Mr. Bean was about 7 years old when I adopted him, and Pnuema was just a kitten. They've become besties of course! If you love animals as much as I do, then you won't want to miss this special day to help support our Tri-County Humane Society. 'Furrassic Park' is the theme of this year's Tri-County Humane Society's 2023 Companion Walk.

Get our free mobile app

LET'S MAKE THIS THE BIGGEST FUNDRAISER EVER FOR VICKI DAVIS!

Vicki Davis, Executive Director of Tri-County Humane Society, will be retiring after years and years of service, and being a key player in creating the wonderful TCHS that we have today. She is hoping this can be the biggest event of her career, so she can go out with a bang.

'Furrassic Park' is happening on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at Wilson Park, located at 625 Riverside Drive NE in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. The event will be taking place from 9 am to 1 pm.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Events this year include the following:

The Companion Walk - (This year it will be shorter, due to construction)

Costume Contest for people AND their pets! Join in the fun!

Kids Crafts & Games

Silent Auction

Raffle

Visit the "Meet a Reptile" booth

Demonstrations

Vendor booths

Food and beverages for sale

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Help TCHS raise money this year and you could win prizes too! The top fundraisers for this year's event will get a $100 gift card to Coborns!

Raise $50: Get a Furrasic Park T-Shirt

Raise $100: Get a T-Shirt and a Dairy Queen card

Raise $250: Get a T-Shirt, a Dairy Queen card, and a TCHS baseball cap!

Raise $500: Get a T-Shirt, Dairy Queen card, TCHS baseball cap, and a dog/cat gift pack

Raise $1000 - Get A T-Shirt, Dairy Queen card, TCHS baseball cap, dog/cat gift pack, and a Santa Paws Gift Certificate

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

RAFFLE TICKETS

For every $50 raised, you'll get a raffle ticket to win a cat, dog, or human-themed basket.

GRAND PRIZE!

A 12-inch by 12-inch custom pet portrait by LaPine Design will be up for grabs for anyone that raises at least $350 or more will be entered into the drawing.

Tri-County Humane Society photos via Facebook Tri-County Humane Society photos via Facebook loading...

WONDERING HOW YOU CAN HELP?

If you can't attend this year's event, or if you just want to go the extra mile to help Tri-County Humane Society continue to provide unbelievable services to animals in need in our community, you can go to GiveMN.org to donate.

DONATE IN MEMORY OF YOUR FURRY LOVED ONE

Did you adopt a wonderful pet from TCHS that has passed away? A great way to remember them and help other animals is to make a donation in their memory. You can do so by clicking HERE.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.