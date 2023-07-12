Free Fresh Produce & Dinner Take Home Kits July 15th In St. Cloud

FREE PRODUCE AND DINNER KIT EVENT

There's something special about getting fresh produce in the summer months in Minnesota, and we have a great opportunity for you to do just that. Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota is having an event on Saturday, July 15th from 10 am until Noon at 336 4th Avenue South, In St. Cloud. The event isn't just about produce, they also will have frozen chicken dinner take-home kits for you as well.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE

At this event, you will be able to get FREE FRESH Produce and frozen chicken dinner take-home kits. There will also be canned goods for you, children's books, and free blood pressure screenings.

The event is being put on by many area partners including Backwards Bread, First Presbyterian Church, Tri-Corp, Catholic Charities, Target East, Lunds & Byerly's, and the Hope Covenant Spiritual Care Team.

ABOUT PROMISE NEIGHBORHOOD CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Promise Neighborhood Central Minnesota helps families achieve their educational, economic, and community aspirations by offering training, workshops, and providing leadership development, to help individuals act and speak on their own behalf. We have such a diverse community, I'd love to see everyone here in central Minnesota have a happy healthy life, full of opportunities for themselves and their children. Promise Neighborhood Central Minnesota does too.

They have core values that include achieving dignity for all people, honoring the beautiful diversity in our community, building integrity, showing compassion, and listening to individuals and families to understand their unique challenges. Promise Neighborhood Central Minnesota wants to bring hope, success, and more to people in our community.

They have a vision to see children achieve success through academics and want all families to experience a sense of identity, belonging, and pride in their accomplishments in working to make their lives and the lives of their families better.

Bucket List Minnesota Glamping in a Lakeside Covered Wagon

Explore Maple Island Park in Little Falls