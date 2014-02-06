Frack Sand Protesters Convicted of Trespassing

WINONA, Minn. (AP) - A jury has convicted 20 people of trespassing during a protest against frack sand mining in Winona.

Jurors deliberated three hours Thursday before convicting the protesters after a four-day trial in Winona County.

Reports say each protester was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation, with the condition that they stay away from the frack sand operations. Each also has to pay $200 restitution that will go to the operations.

Defense attorney Richmond McCluer told the defendants he had hoped for a mixed return.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Michael Flaherty said the defendants were peaceful, but they were breaking the law.

Thirty-five people were arrested in April, but some didn't show up in court and other charges were dismissed because law officials weren't available to testify.