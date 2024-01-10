Four Unique Museums Near Central Minnesota

As a kid growing up in Minnesota we took plenty of field trips to the Science Museum of Minnesota and the Children's Museum but not many places that were off the beaten path.

Here are four museums near central Minnesota to check out!

RUNESTONE MUSEUM - ALEXANDRIA, MN

The Kensington Rune Stone was 'found' in 1898 by local farmer Olof Öhman. While some critics say the stone is a hoax, others say the inscription is a record of Scandinavian explorers from the 1300's.

The museum houses the stone itself in addition to 40 other artifacts relating to Middle-Age Nordic explorers.

The museum is located at 206 Broadway Street in Alexandria, Minnesota- not far from Big Ole (the big Viking statue)!

TERRACE MILL MUSEUM - GLENWOOD, MN

The Terrace Mill area features a 1903 flour mill, a dam, pond, arch bridge and log cabin along the Chippewa River. The museum is free.

Open June through September.

DASSEL HISTORY CENTER & ERGOT MUSEUM - DASSEL, MN

The Universal Laboratories Building in Dassel is on the National Register of Historic places and is also home to the Dassel History Center & Ergot Museum.

The museum is home to two permanent displays, 'Ergot: From Blight To Blessing' and 'Dassel Seed Corn Story: Planting the Seed.' In addition, there are rotating exhibits as well.

G.A.R. HALL/ MEEKER COUNTY MUSEUM - LITCHFIELD, MN

The Meeker County Museum features a 'growing collection of artifacts of local historical and genealogical significance' according to its website.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Admission is $3 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.