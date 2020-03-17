Food Delivery Businesses Ramping Up Services in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- With going out to eat not an option at least through next Friday, food delivery services are expecting to be very busy.

David Carlson is the Founder and President of Food Dudes Delivery. Before Monday they had 50 St. Cloud area restaurants for you to choose from for delivery service, but Carlson says they had a record restaurant sign-up Monday and he's expecting to be very busy adding even more businesses Tuesday.

Food Dudes Delivery will be operating normal business hours from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Customers can specify 'no contact' delivery in the notes section during online checkout.

Also, if you are interested in driving for Food Dudes Delivery you can apply online.

DoorDash, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats are other food delivery options available for us here in St. Cloud.