Finding Friendship: The Heartwarming Story Of Matt Jenkins

A STORY TO BE DUPLICATED

I read one of the most uplifting stories today, and I hope the story will inspire others to reach out the way we all should.

I know what it's like to watch your children struggle to make friends. I moved to Minnesota while the boys were still in middle school, and anyone who moves knows how difficult it can be for established groups of kids to let new ones in. It's a struggle that you watch but all you can do is be there for them as they navigate their journey. It can be especially hard for those who may have some other obstacles to overcome.

Matt Jenkins was born with a genetic marker that was missing in his chromosomes, and defined as 'Developmentally delayed."

Matt's parents say that although he may be developmentally delayed, he is also delightful!

Get our free mobile app

KARE11.com KARE11.com loading...

FOR THE LOVE OF HOCKEY

According to the story on KARE11, Matt loves hockey.

Matt enjoyed his high school years, where he had friends in his special education classes, but once Matt aged out of the transition program in school, there was nothing. Absolutely nothing.

With Matt's love of hockey, he would spend a lot of time alone at the Cottage Grove Ice Arena during open skating; and there, is where Matt's story gets good.

Paul Stack, Steve Burnham, Don Greenman, and Ton Watt, are a group of men that call themselves 'The Mud Ducks.' They are in their senior years and have their own ice time in the morning before the open skating begins.

One day last Spring, the men saw Matt waiting for them to finish skating, so he could get some ice time. That's when they asked Matt to skate with them.

KARE11.com KARE11.com loading...

THE MUD DUCKS - A WINNING TEAM

Matt took on that invitation, and according to the article, skates with The Mud Ducks 5 days a week. The Mud Ducks thought that Matt could use some better gear, so they bought pads and breezers for their new teammate.

The Mud Ducks and their new team mate Matt, all suit up together in the locker room. "They are everything to him," Matt's mother says.

KARE11.com KARE11.com loading...

ONE GOOD DEED LEADS TO ANOTHER

Steve Burnham is one of the younger Mud Ducks at the age of 64. When he saw how well Matt was doing with the group, he started to bring his son Will, who has autism. Will didn't know how to skate. Wouldn't you know, Matt started encouraging him to get out there and do it.

There's more excitement to this story. When the Park High School hockey coach learned of Matt and the Mud Ducks, Matt was offered a job running the penalty box on home game nights.

KARE11.com KARE11.com loading...

THE MUD DUCKS

The Mud Ducks consider themselves lucky to have made a new friend. The Mud Ducks say that he is one of the guys...he's a Mud Duck.

I hope this story inspires us all to look for those hidden gems out there like Matt and Will; who bring so much more to our lives than we can imagine.

Thank you Mud Ducks!!!!

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures