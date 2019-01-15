Find Out What’s Hiding Inside Your Kids Dreadlocks [VIDEO]

Holly Astral/Youtube

WHAT'S INSIDE A DREADLOCK? ALL MOMS WANT TO KNOW

I can't help it. I love looking at dreadlocks. I can't help but stare at people walking by with dreadlocks. I just think they look super cool...but I've always wondered...along with a million other moms out there...if they are clean? Or SHOULD they be clean? I think we all assume that it's dirt and oil that's holding them together in their solid state.

WHAT'S THE VERDICT?

Learn more about dreadlocks with Holly. She decided to cut some off and find out what was really hiding inside!

DREADLOCKS- STILL IN STYLE FOR 2019

It looks like they are still in style for 2019! Here's a link to new styles for new year.

HOW TO CREATE DREADLOCKS

Wired and Stoned/YOUTUBE

I thought I could write out directions for creating dreadlocks...but since I've never done that, it seemed wrong for me to give you personal advice. So here is a video to show you one way to create dreadlocks. Good Luck.