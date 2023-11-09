Final Two Spectacular Acts Announced For Minnesota’s ‘Winstock 2024′
Winstock 2024 is now complete. The final two acts were announced this week. In addition to Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, Russell Dickerson, Jon Pardi, Tracy Lawrence, Sara Evans, Tigerlily Gold, Neon Union, and Love & Theft, Ashley McBryde and Josh Turner now complete the 2024 lineup.
Ashley McBryde/Youtube
ASHLEY MCBRYDE
Ashley McBryde is at the top of her game right now with her new album 'Lindeville.' If you've not heard it, 91% of people who've listened to it approve, (according to Google.)
Ashley has 7 albums to her name and is an incredible vocalist, songwriter, and musician. If you want the real deal, you'll get it with Ashley!
Josh Turner/Youtube
JOSH TURNER
Josh Turner, known for his deep voice and song "Long Black Train," Josh Turner has 9 albums to his name, one of which is a Christmas Album called 'King Size Manger" and features 11 holiday songs that will surely make your holidays special.
As far as touring, he's on a roll. He's living life to the fullest, playing about 1 week a month almost all year, and has performances through June of next year, the last of which is his stop here at Winstock in Minnesota.
WINSTOCK DATES
Winstock 2024 is scheduled for June 14th & 15th in Winsted, Minnesota. Click HERE to get your tickets for next year's event.
General Admission tickets are $150 for the weekend; but if you want a premium view of the fun event, you can get reserved seating for $245. VIP packages for this year's event were going for $405 and they are already gone. If you want to go to this event, I'd act sooner than later!
