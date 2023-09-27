Family Fun At This Pumpkin Patch Voted #1 in Minnesota!

Now that the Fall colors are showing and there's a little chill in the air, it feels like it's time to find a pumpkin patch or two for you to take the family to. Since we're all creatures of habit, You may just keep visiting your 'favorite' pumpkin patch each year.

But, if so, you're missing out on discovering new things and seeing new places. it might be time to get away from the ordinary, pack the kids in the car and head to one of the many Pumpkin Patches in Minnesota that you haven't visited yet.

Why not start with this Pumpkin Patch was just voted as #1 Number in Minnesota?

Thea's Pumpkin Patch in Pelican Rapids is the #1 Pumpkin Patch in Minnesota. It was voted on by 3,000 Minnesota families through the Family Destination Guide. Thea's started in 2010 and in 2016 they added a corn maze. They change the theme and design of the corn maze every year and its a crowd favorite every year. This year it's the Jurassic Maze!

Thea's has games, petting zoo, hayrides, food and a corn maze. They do a lot of fun things for the kids like face painting, pumpkin painting and crazy hair on weekends. Their Pumpkinpalooza event is October 7th and 8th.

There's plenty for the adults to enjoy as well. The Shack at Thea's is open and "filled with decor, handmade crafts, mittens and fun gift items!!! Stop on in when you’re at the Pumpkin Patch."

Thea's Pumpkin Patch's website suggests this for a full day of fun:

Stroll through the maze, grab a snack and pick out your perfect pumpkin - what a PERFECT way to enjoy an afternoon surrounded by the beauty of Minnesota. When you're done, you can take a beautiful drive through Otter Tail County on the historic Otter Trail Scenic Byway, located just minutes from our farm!

The Twin Cities Harvest Festival in Brooklyn Center placed 2nd in the voting and Pinehaven Farm in Prior Lake placed in 3rd place.

I recently put together a list of the Top 10 Family Fun-Filled Pumpkin Patches in Central Minnesota if you'd like to take a look at some other options as well.

