Explore Central MN & Win Up To $300 In Prizes In February

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. If you're still looking for ways to celebrate with your sweetie, look no further. You might want to try enjoying all of the romance and fun that central Minnesota has to offer.

The St. Cloud Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is encouraging people to explore St. Joseph and Little Falls for a chance to win one of three $300 prize packs. They're coining the fun 'Feel The Love This February'.

During the month of February when you stop into at least three of their select destinations, you'll be entered to win one of their grand prizes.

If you're interested in participating you'll need to first download the 'Visit Greater St. Cloud' app. Then, go to 'Passports'. There will be a link to 'Feel the Love February'.

The destinations on the itinerary include;

Great River Arts in Little Falls

A.T. Black and White in Little Falls

Crossroads Center in St. Cloud

Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud

Bruno Press in St. Joseph

Kay's Kitchen in St. Joseph

Once you've used the app's geolocation to check in to at least three of the locations you'll be entered to win!

The prize packs each include an overnight stay, gift cards, merch to the various businesses, and more. The fun all kicks off on February 1st and goes through the end of the month.

Good luck, and happy early Valentine's Day, central Minnesota!

